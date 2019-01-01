Mens in swimsuits carry trays with glasses of champagne as around 80 persons bear the cold water during the annual swim in Lake Geneva for celebrating the New Year at the Bains des Paquis, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADRIEN PERRITAZ

Some 120 people on Tuesday braved the cold and took a plunge in Lake Geneva to ring in the new year.

Some dressed in vintage swimsuits and enjoyed a champagne toast in honor of 2019 at the 22nd edition of the event.