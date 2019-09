Handout frame from Netflix's "The Irishman" shows a digitally de-aged Robert De Niro (2-R), Al Pacino (C) and Ray Romano (2-L). EFE-EPA HANDOUT/NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

"The Irishman" – the newest movie directed by American filmmaking legend Martin Scorsese – on Wednesday released the first images of its digitally de-aged lead, Robert De Niro.

The acclaimed actor's computer-generated youth is one of the most commented aspects of the upcoming feature, which is set to be released on Netflix at the end of November.