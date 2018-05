File image of a liquor store in the United Kingdom, taken on Nov. 8, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Scotland on Tuesday launched a first-of-its-kind public policy aimed at reducing the consumption of alcohol among the Scottish population, which involves setting a minimum price for alcoholic beverages.

A contested 2012 law that set a floor price for drinks based on their alcohol content thus officially entered into force, meaning consumers would now have to pay a minimum of 50 pence ($0.68) per unit of alcohol.