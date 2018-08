Men from Ghana burn electronic waste to reveal their metals at the Agbogbloshi electronic waste site in Accra, Ghana, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

Men from Ghana burn electronic waste to reveal their metals whilst women sell water at the Agbogbloshi electronic waste site in Accra, Ghana, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

People use the Agbogbloshi electronic waste site in a slum at the center of the Ghanaian capital Accra to burn household appliances and reveal metal components that can be resold, a process that transforms the impoverished zone into a densely polluted and smoldering dump, an efe-epa photographer at the scene reported Tuesday.

The Agbogbloshi slum is often considered one of the most polluted in the world.