US actor Burt Reynolds wrote 'To the Public who made this all Possible, Lov Ya,' during his hand and foot prints in cement ceremony on 24 September 1981 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 06 September 2018. Reynolds died of a heart attack at the age of 82 in Florida. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A woman pays her respects to US actor Burt Reynolds as she places her hand near his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 06 September 2018. Reynolds died of a heart attack at the age of 82 in Florida. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A handout photo made available by Las Vegas News Bureau shows Julie Andrews and Burt Reynolds greet each other at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 12 August 1976 (issued 06 September 2018). Hollywood screen legend Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82. EPA-EFE/LAS VEGAS NEWS BUREAU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Screen legend Burt Reynolds is dead at 82

US actor and filmmaker Burt Reynolds died Thursday in Jupiter, Florida, his representative told media outlets. He was 82.

The star of films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" passed away at Jupiter Medical Center, Erik Kritzer told The Hollywood Reporter.