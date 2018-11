Nuns gather around the sculpture "Homeless Jesus" after its unveiling outside the Metropolitan Catherdral in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Nov. 18. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The cardinal archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, Joao Orani Tempesta, serves food to impoverished people at the Metropolitan Cathedral on Sunday, Nov. 18, to mark the World Day of the Poor. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Rio de Janeiro Archbishop Joao Orani Tempesta blesses the sculpture "Homeless Jesus," following its unveiling on Sunday, Nov. 18, in front of Rio's Metropolitan Cathedral. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The Catholic Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro unveiled on Sunday a sculpture donated to the Brazilian city by Pope Francis.

The piece, a cast of Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz's "Homeless Jesus," was presented to mark the second World Day of the Poor, on observance instituted last year by the Argentine pontiff.