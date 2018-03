Master ironworker Juan Yocca poses for a photograph beside his sculpture in honor of the crew members of lost Argentine submarine ARA San Juan in Buenos Aires, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE

View of the iron sculpture made by master ironworker Juan Yocca paying tribute to the crew members of lost Argentine submarine ARA San Juan, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE

An iron sculpture of the lost Argentine submarine ARA San Juan was put on display here Friday in tribute to the vessel's 44 crew members.

The sculpture is the work of Juan Yocca, a master ironworker from the northern province of Santiago del Estero, who spent 350 hours on the piece.