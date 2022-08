A photo of Chilean artist Pablo Maire's "Chao tradicion" sculpture on display on 23 August 2022 at the Aguafuerte Galeria in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Chilean artist Pablo Maire poses next to his "Chao tradicion" sculpture during an interview with Efe on 23 August 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

A triptych sculpture that shows a figure of Pope Francis deliberately letting a baby fall to the ground and laughing about what he has done has sparked controversy in Mexico.

"Chao tradicion" (Bye, Tradition) is the creation of Chilean artist Pablo Maire, who told Efe it is a critique of the Catholic Church and church leaders who perpetuate a "violent and anachronistic" model.