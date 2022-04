A photo provided by Kimani Kitson-Walters, who works with the Caribbean Netherlands Science Institute through the Atlantic and Gulf Rapid Reef Assessment (AGRRA) Program. That program is warning about an alarming die-off of black sea urchins (Diadema antillarum), one of the most important coral-dwelling herbivore species in the Caribbean because of its role in removing algae and maintaining open space for coral growth. EFE/Ken Marks/AGRRA /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES /MANDATORY CREDIT

The deaths of hundreds of black sea urchins (Diadema antillarum) in a large expanse of the Caribbean Sea has generated alarm among scientists, who are investigating the causes and fear a repeat of a mass die-out that occurred in the early 1980s.

The reason for this current phenomenon remains unclear at the moment.