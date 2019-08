Fragrance-free soaps made especially for the Hajj - the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca - are displayed in a shop in Cairo, Jul 22, 2019. EPA-EFE

A few days before performing the Hajj - the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, women buy Hajj cloths in Cairo, Egypt, Jul 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Noemí Jabois

A few days before performing the Hajj - the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca - the Egyptian faithful headed to markets to shop for essential items for their trek to some of Islam's most holy sites.

In the corner of a huge textile shop hidden in the alleys of one of Egypt's main bazaars, Mo'men Mohamed Rashidy delicately stretches two pieces of white cloth designed to meet all the required pilgrimage dress needs for men.