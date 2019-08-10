View of algae in one of the seaweed jungles off the coast of Chilean Patagonia, taken on July 21, 2019, that are alive with some 240 species, which makes them indispensable for maintaining Patagonia's ecosystem and biodiversity. EFE-EPA/Ideal of Austral U. of Chile

A researcher from the Ideal Center of Austral University of Chile collects algae from one of the seaweed jungles off the coast of Chilean Patagonia on July 22, 2019, that are alive with some 240 species, which makes them indispensable for maintaining Patagonia's ecosystem and biodiversity. EFE-EPA/Patricia Lopez

The phantasmagoric appearance of seaweed jungles makes them look like they would choke out all other life, but just the opposite is true - these masses of algae are alive with some 240 species, which makes them indispensable for maintaining Patagonia's ecosystem and biodiversity.

These amalgams of brown algae, which can be 70 meters (230 feet) thick from the surface of the ocean to deep underwater, grow in the cold waters of the southern seas, around the Falkland Islands and all along the Pacific coast, particularly off southern Chile, forming great stretches of submarine jungle.