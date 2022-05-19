A photo provided by TelevisaUnivision of Suzette Quintanilla and A.B. Quintanilla III, older siblings of the late "Queen of Tex-Mex music," Selena Quintanilla (1971-1995), upon their arrival on 17 May 2022 at an event in New York in which that Mexican-American media company unveiled its 2022-2023 content lineup. That programming slate includes "Por Siempre: Selena" (Selena Forever), a two-hour live music special that celebrates the iconic star's enduring legacy and popularity. EFE/TelevisaUnivision

Selena Quintanilla, the "Queen of Tex-Mex music," continues to captivate new generations and even garner awards 27 years after her murder thanks to her own hard work during her lifetime and the continued efforts of her surviving family members.

Suzette Quintanilla and A.B. Quintanilla III, older siblings of the American Tejano singer, took part Tuesday in an event in New York where the Mexican-American media company TelevisaUnivision unveiled its 2022-2023 content lineup, a programming slate that includes "Por Siempre: Selena" (Selena Forever), a two-hour live music special that celebrates the iconic star's enduring legacy and popularity.