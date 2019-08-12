Photo taken July 29, 2019, and made available on Aug. 12, 2019, showing Panamanian civil engineer Cesar Kiamco during an interview with EFE regarding his "Panama 500" app, which challenges users to visit sites around Panama City and take selfies to verify their presence at the spot, thus qualifying for prizes. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

Photo taken July 29, 2019, and made available on Aug. 12, 2019, showing Panamanian civil engineer Cesar Kiamco during an interview with EFE regarding his "Panama 500" app, which challenges users to visit sites around Panama City and take selfies to verify their presence at the spot, thus qualifying for prizes. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

A "selfie challenge" is giving the 500th anniversary of Panama City a new dimension, with up to 12,000 users of a special selfie application scouring the historic city for landmarks and other sites where they take selfies, thus recording their presence there.

The Panamanian capital, which on Thursday is celebrating the 500th anniversary of its founding as the Western Hemisphere's first European city on the Pacific coast, has been converted into a big checkerboard on which people can seek out specifically highlighted details and sites, some known and others that have been almost lost in the mists of time, where they can take selfies with their iPhones or other mobile devices.