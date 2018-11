Marko Arsovski (L) watch TV with his mother Ilinka (R) in their house in the village of Gorni Starac, Serbia, 29 November 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Marko Arsovski (R) and his school friends attend the English classes in their school in the village of Dragomance, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, 29 November 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Marko Arsovski sits in a bus to go to school in the village of Dragomance, in Pelince, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, 29 November 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Marko Arsovski (12) leaves the house to get to school early in the morning in the village of Gorni Starac, Serbia, 29 November 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Marko Arsovski crosses the river Pcinja, which is a border line between Serbia and Macedonia, to go to school in the village of Dragomance, in Pelince, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, 29 November 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A young boy whose family lives in Serbia has to cross into neighboring Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to go to school everyday, a journey that involves wading across a river on foot, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Thursday.

Marko Arsovski, 12, resides in the southern Serbian village of Gorni Starac, but his closest primary school is about 16 kilometers (10 miles) away in the northern FYROM village of Dragomance.