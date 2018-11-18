Olivera Cirkovic signs her book "Pink Panther" to her customers at the International Croatian Book fair "Interliber" in Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 18, 2018.EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A former professional Serbian basketball player turned international criminal on Sunday launched her book “Pink Panther,” which recounts her experience as part of a criminal organization that Interpol claims stole over $500 million worth of precious gems in 35 countries.

Forty-year-old Olivera Cirkovic, once an excellent pupil from a good family, one of the best basketball players in Serbia and an ex-director of Belgrade-based professional soccer club Red Star, became a member of an international criminal that Interpol-christened the “Pink Panthers”.