View of the "Second Home Serpentine Pavilion," designed by Spanish architects Jose Selgas and Lucía Cano, which will be open to the public at Los Angeles's La Brea Tar Pits from June 28-Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Etienne Laurent

View of the "Second Home Serpentine Pavilion," designed by Spanish architects Jose Selgas and Lucía Cano, which will be open to the public at Los Angeles's La Brea Tar Pits from June 28-Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Etienne Laurent

View of the "Second Home Serpentine Pavilion," designed by Spanish architects Jose Selgas and Lucía Cano, which will be open to the public at Los Angeles's La Brea Tar Pits from June 28-Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Etienne Laurent

View of the "Second Home Serpentine Pavilion," designed by Spanish architects Jose Selgas and Lucía Cano, which will be open to the public at Los Angeles's La Brea Tar Pits from June 28-Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Etienne Laurent

The radiant colors and the play of lights and shadows of the Serpentine Pavilion, designed by Spanish architectural design studio SelgasCano, on Thursday will begin illuminating the summer in Los Angeles, where the contemporary art creation will be on display until late November.

The National History Museum of Los Angeles County and Social Home, a company devoted to "social business," have joined forces with SelgasCano to temporarily move the Serpentine Pavilion, which was created in 2015 to be exhibited in London, to the La Brea Tar Pits, an active Ice Age fossil site well-known for being located in downtown Los Angeles.