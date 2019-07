Lelia Wanick Salgado, the wife of Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, speaks with EFE at his "Serra Pelada Gold Mine" photo exhibition at Sao Paulo's SESC center on July 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra Jr

Forty years ago, the accidental discovery of a gold nugget in Brazil led to the opening the world's largest open-air mine. In Serra Pelada, in the heart of the Amazon, photographer Sebastiao Salgado photographed the huge mass of men blinded by the gold fever that devastated part of the jungle.

The mine in the interior of Brazil's northern Para state became part of history during the 1980s thanks largely to the lens of Salgado, who is also known for his works titled "Genesis" and "Exodus."