Photo taken Dec. 14, 2019, showing "Seu Antonio," who patrols the beaches at Praia do Forte, Brazil, to help protect the sea turtles that frequent the beach and lay their eggs there. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Photo taken Dec. 13, 2019, in Praia do Forte, Brazil, showing a Cabecuda sea turtle in a tank at Project Tamar facilities. The project is designed to help protect the sea turtles that frequent the beach and lay their eggs there. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Seu Antonio leaves his home at 3:30 am every morning to scour the beaches in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia on foot looking for sea turtle nests to protect. This task, which he has been doing for 33 years, makes him the country's oldest "tartarugueiro" (turtle protector).

Antonio Mendes Vieira, born in a Bahia fishing village, never completed high school but he has such a deep knowledge of his chosen task and so many decades of experience in seeking out the turtle nests on local beaches that everyone respectfully calls him "Seu Antonio" (Don Antonio, or Mr. Antonio).