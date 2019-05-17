A cyclist uses an air pollution mask on May 16, 2019, due to poor air quality in Mexico City, Mexico, that triggered the declaration of an extraordinary environmental contingency plan. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez

A pollution-triggered environmental emergency in Mexico's capital has forced school closures and sparked concern among local residents, while the mayor said Thursday that a long-term strategy is needed to tackle the metropolis's severe air-quality problems.

Not even a rainstorm on Wednesday afternoon was enough to bring an end to the extraordinary environmental contingency plan that Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum declared two days ago and said on Thursday would likely be extended until the weekend.