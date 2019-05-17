efe-epaZoilo Carrillo Mexico City

A pollution-triggered environmental emergency in Mexico's capital has forced school closures and sparked concern among local residents, while the mayor said Thursday that a long-term strategy is needed to tackle the metropolis's severe air-quality problems.

Not even a rainstorm on Wednesday afternoon was enough to bring an end to the extraordinary environmental contingency plan that Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum declared two days ago and said on Thursday would likely be extended until the weekend.