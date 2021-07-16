A legal battle between three former members of British band Sex Pistols has reached London's High Court.
Singer Johnny Rotten performs live on stage during a 'Sex Pistols' concert at the 'Paredes de Coura Festival', in Paredes de Coura, Portugal, 01 August 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/ESTELA SILVA
The 'Sex Pistols' perform live on stage during a concert at the 'Paredes de Coura Festival', in Paredes de Coura, Portugal, 01 August 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/ESTELA SILVA
British director and producer Danny Boyle poses on the red carpet at the UK premiere of 'Yesterday' at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, Britain, 18 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VICKIE FLORES
British singer John Lydon from the band Sex Pistols arrives at the Mojo Honours List award ceremony held at The Brewery in East London, Britain, 16 June 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL DEME
A legal battle between three former members of British band Sex Pistols has reached London's High Court.