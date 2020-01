The unisex silicone vibrator MysteryVibe at the CES 2020 consumer electronics fair, in Las Vegas, USA, on Jan. 7, 2020. EFE/MARC ARCAS

The 2020 edition of the consumer electronics trade show CES, which opened its doors on Thursday to the general public, will be remembered as the first to openly cover sex technology, giving the sector legitimacy and respect in an industry that has traditionally viewed it critically.

Female vibrators, male masturbators, sexual stimulants and all kinds of sex toys were exhibited among the latest developments in televisions, computers, drones, industrial robots and autonomous vehicles. EFE-EPA