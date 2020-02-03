Colombian singer Shakira (R) and Puerto Ricans singer Bad Bunny (L) performs during halftime of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020. EFE-EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira showed Latino pride Sunday in a thrilling halftime show at the United States’ main sporting event, a more Hispanic Super Bowl than ever featuring stars of urban music such as J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Emme Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer López and Marc Anthony, made her world debut as singer, leading a choir of children dressed in white, while Shakira played the drums. Lopez, alongside her daughter, donned a cape that initially seemed to be of the American flag, only to end up becoming that of Puerto Rico, from where Muñiz’s four grandparents hail. EFE-EPA