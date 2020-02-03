Jennifer Lopez and Shakira showed Latino pride Sunday in a thrilling halftime show at the United States’ main sporting event, a more Hispanic Super Bowl than ever featuring stars of urban music such as J Balvin and Bad Bunny.
Emme Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer López and Marc Anthony, made her world debut as singer, leading a choir of children dressed in white, while Shakira played the drums. Lopez, alongside her daughter, donned a cape that initially seemed to be of the American flag, only to end up becoming that of Puerto Rico, from where Muñiz’s four grandparents hail. EFE-EPA