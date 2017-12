Photo provided on Dec. 29, 2017 showing Francisco Barnett Astorga, 80, a shaman for members of the Seri ethnicity in the Hermosillo municipality in the northern Mexican state of Sonora on Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Jesus Ballesteros

He received his occult, supernatural powers as gifts from the spirits of nature at age 9, and with them has spent a lifetime curing the sick by means of medicinal plants, stones and power chants.

He is Francisco Barnett Astorga, 80, a shaman for members of the Seri ethnicity in the Hermosillo municipality in the northern Mexican state of Sonora, who with his native lore keeps alive the traditions of that isolated community, which has survived as an example of Mexico's indigenous cultures.