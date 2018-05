Chinese and foreign residents have their lunch at the Mansion in Shanghai, China, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A couple kisses during a party at the Mansion in Shanghai, China, early Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A French resident Thom works on his laptop at the Mansion, in Shanghai, China, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Guests sleep after a party at the Mansion, in Shanghai, China, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The owner of the Mansion Rainbow Gao (R) shows residents how to use electronic music equipment at the Mansion, in Shanghai, China, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese resident Edison plays music during a party at the Mansion, in Shanghai, China, early Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese resident Edison (R) poses for a portrait with his wife Juliette (L) from France, in their room at the Mansion in Shanghai, China, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Foreign guests drink during a party at the Mansion in Shanghai, China, early Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese residents Passive (R) and Jayden (L) dance during a party at the Mansion, in Shanghai, China, early Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

If newcomers to Shanghai saw nothing but the city's Mansion, they could be forgiven for thinking they were in Berlin or Amsterdam rather than China.

Located in a quiet residential neighborhood far from the megacity's center, the Mansion serves as a free hostel during weekdays, and a nightclub on weekends.