General view on April 23, 2019, of a house in an irregular settlement of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. EPA-EFE / David Peinado

Blanca Garcia poses at her home on April 23, 2019, in an irregular settlement of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. EPA-EFE / David Peinado

A stairway of tires leads to a pair of small, improvised houses made from wood, cardboard and plastics: a common sight in the shantytowns springing up around this city just across the border from El Paso, Texas.

More than a hundred such ramshackle homes make up this informal settlement on Arroyo del Muerto Street.