(FILE) A sharia law enforcer, know as an algojo, delivers public punishment, in Aceh, Indonesia, Mar. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

(FILE) A sharia law flogger, know as an algojo, during a public caning punishment in Jantho, Aceh Besar Regency, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A sharia law enforcer, know as algojo, delivers a public punishment in Aceh, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2017.

In Indonesia's northwestern province of Aceh, where Islamic Sharia law is in force, the religious police every month randomly assign officers for flogging duty.

Known as "algojos" in Indonesian, these floggers are members of the Sharia police and are given the job of punishment by bamboo cane, an epa-efe journalist reported Tuesday.