The Mediterranean Union conference taking place in Lisbon, which entered its second day on Thursday, listened attentively to a Jordanian female martial arts expert who explained how girls, adolescents, mothers, and even grandmothers can learn self-defense techniques that teach them how to fight back aggression.
EFE spoke with Jordanian martial arts expert Lina Khalifeh, the woman behind SheFighter, a pioneering project created in 2012 that teaches women how to fight in Middle Eastern streets, raise their self-esteem and empower them to take control over their lives.