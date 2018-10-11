imagedated Oct 11, 2018 shows girls at the SheFighter studio practising self-defense skills. SheFighter, is a pioneering project created in 2012 by Jordanian martial arts expert Lina Khalifeh, that teaches women how to fight back, raise their self-esteem and empower them to take control over their lives. EFE-EPA/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Mediterranean Union conference taking place in Lisbon, which entered its second day on Thursday, listened attentively to a Jordanian female martial arts expert who explained how girls, adolescents, mothers, and even grandmothers can learn self-defense techniques that teach them how to fight back aggression.

EFE spoke with Jordanian martial arts expert Lina Khalifeh, the woman behind SheFighter, a pioneering project created in 2012 that teaches women how to fight in Middle Eastern streets, raise their self-esteem and empower them to take control over their lives.