Some jewels from the al-Thani Collection on display at the Doge's Palace in Venice, Italy, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

Historic jewels belonging to the collection of ruling family of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar have been stolen from an exhibition at the Doge's Palace in Venice, palace sources told EFE on Wednesday.

The jewels belonged to the Qatari Sheikh al-Thani, and their theft has meant that the iconic Venetian landmark building was temporarily closed to the public and those in the exhibition space were not permitted to leave for a few hours while police investigated the heist.