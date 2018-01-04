Thousands of members of the Zulu Nazareth Baptist Church, each clad in white shawls and walking barefoot, gathered on the sacred mount Nhlangakazi in the verdant countryside of western South Africa on Thursday to pray and dance during their annual pilgrimage, as documented by an epa photographer.
Nazareth Baptist worshipers believe the church's late founder Isaiah Shembe (c.1865-1935) was a messenger of God after he claimed to have been approached by the Holy Spirit at the top of Mt. Nhlangakazi in the Kwa Zulu Natal region of the county over 100 years ago.