Thousands of women dressed in their traditional dress dress and bead wear walk bare foot down a district road during the annual Nazareth Baptist Church, (Shembe Church) pilgrimage near Durban, South Africa, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Thousands of women dressed in their traditional dress and bead wear walk barefoot down a district road during the annual Nazareth Baptist Church, (Shembe Church) pilgrimage near Durban, South Africa, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Members of the Shembe Church pray on top of Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain during the annual Nazareth Baptist Church, (Shembe Church) pilgrimage near Durban, South Africa, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Members of the Shembe Church pray on top of Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain during the annual Nazareth Baptist Church, (Shembe Church) pilgrimage near Durban, South Africa, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

An unmarried Shembe girl reads from the bible on top of Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain during the annual Nazareth Baptist Church, (Shembe Church) pilgrimage near Durban, South Africa, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Unmarried women members of the Shembe Church pray on top of Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain during the annual Nazareth Baptist Church, (Shembe Church) pilgrimage near Durban, South Africa, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Thousands of members of the Zulu Nazareth Baptist Church, each clad in white shawls and walking barefoot, gathered on the sacred mount Nhlangakazi in the verdant countryside of western South Africa on Thursday to pray and dance during their annual pilgrimage, as documented by an epa photographer.

Nazareth Baptist worshipers believe the church's late founder Isaiah Shembe (c.1865-1935) was a messenger of God after he claimed to have been approached by the Holy Spirit at the top of Mt. Nhlangakazi in the Kwa Zulu Natal region of the county over 100 years ago.