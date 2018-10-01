A group of archaeologists has discovered a shipwrecked vessel dating back to sometime between 1575-1625 in the river mouth of the Tagus in the Portuguese region of Cascais, the lead archaeologist at the site told EFE Monday.

The ship was found in early September during an underwater expedition organized by the Cascais Town Hall 28 kilometers (17 miles) from Lisbon and contained pepper, Chinese porcelain, bronze cannons, cowry shell coins – which were used as currency to trade slaves – and other remains from the colonial period.