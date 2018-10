A Bolivian bootblack is seen at work in La Paz on Oct. 23, 2018 - he and other shoe shiners here have become guides who show a more working-class side of the Bolivian capital to both residents and visitors who want to see the city from another point of view. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

An Aymara Indian woman on Oct. 23, 2018, visits a flower market that is on the tour offered by the shoe shiners in La Paz, who have become guides that show a more working-class side of the Bolivian capital to both residents and visitors who want to see the city from another point of view. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian bootblack Esther Valero is seen on Oct. 23, 2018, at the La Paz General Cemetery that she and other shoe shiners who have become guides show tourists on a tour that explores a more working-class side of the Bolivian capital to both residents and visitors who want to see the city from another point of view. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Shoe shiners in La Paz have become alternative guides who show the other side, a more working-class side of the Bolivian capital to both residents and visitors who want to see the city from another point of view.

What better way to do it than with a guide who knows every street, every nook and cranny of the Andean city, its typical dishes, its history and the people who live on "the not-so-touristic side," where the daily life of the ordinary folks of La Paz can be observed.