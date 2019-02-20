A view of "Era uma vez o mundo"(It was once the world), one the first shops to exclusively stock black dolls in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Feb 19, 2019. EFE

One of the first shops in Brazil to exclusively stock black dolls launched over the weekend in a bid to combat racism and promote social inclusion in an increasingly polarized society.

In a country where 50 percent of the population is black or mixed race but where racism is rampant, Jaciana Melquiades' shop, which targets lower-income families, has performed beyond all expectations selling out an entire collection of dolls – which the entrepreneur had stocked for her first month of trade – in just 1.5 hours.