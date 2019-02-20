One of the first shops in Brazil to exclusively stock black dolls launched over the weekend in a bid to combat racism and promote social inclusion in an increasingly polarized society.
In a country where 50 percent of the population is black or mixed race but where racism is rampant, Jaciana Melquiades' shop, which targets lower-income families, has performed beyond all expectations selling out an entire collection of dolls – which the entrepreneur had stocked for her first month of trade – in just 1.5 hours.