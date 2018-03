Picture provided by RR Auction showing Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi (L) walking alongside Indian politician Madan Mohan Malaviya, after the second session of India's Round Table Conference in London, UK, Sep. 1931. EPA-EFE/RR Auction

A rare signed photo of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi fetched nearly $42,000 at an auction in Boston, while more than $53,000 was paid for an extremely rare letter penned by 19th-century German philosopher and communist theorist Karl Marx.

The September 1931 photo, in which Gandhi is seen walking alongside Indian politician Madan Mohan Malaviya after the second session of India's Round Table Conference in London, is signed "MK Gandhi" with a fountain pen.