A Sikh man performs Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art, during a religious procession to mark the 415th first installation anniversary of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs in Amritsar, India, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sikh men perform Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art, during a religious procession to mark the 415th first installation anniversary of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs in Amritsar, India, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sikh devotees carry Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy book of the Sikh religion, in a special golden palanquin at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during a religious procession on the occasion of the 415th first installation anniversary of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, India, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sikh devotees carry Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy book of the Sikh religion, in a special golden palanquin at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during a religious procession to mark the 415th first installation anniversary of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, India, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Children take a holy dip in the sacred pond of the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines on the occasion of the 415th first installation anniversary of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs in Amritsar, India, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A Sikh man holds a burning camphor on his tongue during a religious procession to mark the 415th first installation anniversary of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs in Amritsar, India, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Special floral decoration is seen at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines on the occasion of the 415th first installation anniversary of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs in Amritsar, India, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sikh worshippers celebrated the first Prakash Purb, the 415th anniversary of the holy book Sri Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, India.

The festival is celebrated every year to mark the first book of the Guru Granth Sahib being installed in the city's Golden Temple in 1604 by the fifth Skih guru Shri Arjan Dev.