A sewadar or service man removes kites and kite thread from the Sarowar or the sacred pond of the Golden Temple, the holiest of all Sikh shrines, in Amritsar, India, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Thousands of Hindus and Sikhs gathered around bonfires on Sunday and filled the sky with colorful kites of all sizes to celebrate the Indian festival of Lohri, which marks the passing of the winter solstice and the coldest period of winter.

The festival, which is especially popular in the northern state of Punjab and across north India, sees people dress up in their best clothes and take part in traditional folk dances, while sweets typical of the season are also enjoyed.