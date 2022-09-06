Young Ecuadorian Fashion designers have created garments with Asian and Andean influences, as modeled here on Sept. 5, 2022, at the Yavirac Higher Technological Institute of Tourism and Heritage in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

Young Ecuadorian Fashion designers have created garments with Asian and Andean influences, as modeled here on Sept. 5, 2022, at the Yavirac Higher Technological Institute of Tourism and Heritage in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

The Silk Road, the ancient and extensive trade network opened up by China in the first century AD, and the Qhapaq Ñan, the network of roads that linked the vast Inca empire, have merged in inspiring a group of young Ecuadorian fashion designers to create garments with the Asian and Andean essence of those two great elements of human heritage.

The Qhapac Ñan, with some 30,000 kilometers (18,600 miles) of roads and pathways connecting modern-day Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, all of them strategic for the unification, growth and organization of the Inca empire, are now being incorporated into the design details of a series of garments transmitting power, peace and harmony.