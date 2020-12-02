The innovative city-state of Singapore became the world's country on Wednesday to approve the sale of lab-grown or cultured meat, a step that could revolutionize the food industry.
This undated photo shows pieces of laboratory meat. Photo: Eat Just / Courtesy
