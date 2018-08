Photo from a Detroit concert of US singer Aretha Franklin, 76, who is now gravely ill and whose family fears she is dying, according to United States media. EFE-EPA/Jeff Kowalsky/File

US singer Aretha Franklin is gravely ill and her family fears she is dying, according to United States media.

The Showbiz 411 online site said the singer, 76, is surrounded by her family and close friends in Detroit during what seem to be her final moments.