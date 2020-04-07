Duffy live at the 'Where the action is' music festival in Stockholm, Sweden, 13 June 2009 (reissued 26 February 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO BRESCIANI SWEDEN OUT

British singer Duffy, who triumphed in 2008 with her bestselling single "Mercy,” has published an extensive post in which she reveals how she was "raped, kidnapped and drugged" for four weeks, something she first spoke about in February after spending a decade out of the limelight.

In a 3,600-word letter published on her website, the artist said that after the incident she considered exploring "human rights laws to change her name off public record," "disappear to another country" and "put the past behind with a new life." EFE-EPA