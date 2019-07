The alleged son of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, Javier Sánchez-Santos arrives a courthouse in Valencia, Spain Jul 4, 2019. EFE/EFETV/Eusebio Calatayud

Javier Sánchez-Santos speaks to the press outside a courthouse in Valencia, Spain Jul 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/Biel Aliño

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias is the biological father of 43-year-old man, the product of a fling with a former ballerina in 1975, a court ruled Wednesday.

The regional high court in Valencia ruled in favor of María Edite Santos and her son Javier Sánchez-Santos after the performer refused to undergo a paternity test.