US poet and singer-songwriter Patti Smith participates in a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Singer Patti Smith to Chile protesters: 'I am with you'

American singer and poet Patti Smith said Sunday that it's the ordinary people who change the world, while also sending a message to protesters who have been demanding better basic services for a month on the streets of Chile.

"I am with you," she said. EFE-EPA