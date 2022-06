A woman who identified herself as R. Kelly's sister wipes away a tear while talking to reporters outside the United States Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on 29 June 2022 after the singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean talks with reporters outside the United States Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on 29 June 2022 after her client, singer R. Kelly, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Attorney Gloria Allred (R) with Lizzette Martinez (L) and Jovante Cunningham (2-L), two of the women who accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse, speak at a press conference outside the United States Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on 29 June 2022 after the singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A New York court sentences R. Kelly to 30 years for sexual abuse and trafficking

Singer R. Kelly was sentenced here Wednesday to 30 years in prison on a conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering.

"You left in your wake a trail of broken lives," United States District Court Judge Ann Donnelly told the 55-year-old entertainer once known as the King of R&B.