A Kashmiri Muslim woman shouts slogan during funeral procession of slain militant Azad Ahmad Malik at village Arwani, some 55 kilometers south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 23 November 2018. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Relatives mourn near the body of slain militant Azad Ahmad Malik during his funeral procession at village Arwani, some 55 kilometers south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 23 November 2018. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri people carry the body slain militant Shahid Bashir at village Kawani some 40 kilomters south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 23 November 2018. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri people carry the body slain militant Shahid Bashir at village Kawani some 40 kilomters south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 23 November 2018. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Government forces in India-administered Kashmir on Friday killed six militants in a southern foothills hideout.

“In one of the most successful operations of this year so far, six militants have been killed in an operation launched last night on a hideout in foothills of Waghama Sutkipora area of south Kashmir’s Bijbeihara Anantnag,” a police spokesperson said in a statement, adding “six dead bodies of militants and six rifles were recovered from the spot.”