Marcelo Freixo (R) a federal lawmaker with Brazil's leftist Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), which was also the party of late rights activist and Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco, comforts Franco's mother Marinete Da Silva during a Mass on March 14, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the one-year anniversary of the politician's death in a drive-by shooting. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Marcelo Freixo (R) a federal lawmaker with Brazil's leftist Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), which was also the party of late rights activist and Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco, comforts Franco's father Antonio Da Silva Neto during a Mass on March 14, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the one-year anniversary of the politician's death in a drive-by shooting. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Marinete Francisco and Antonio da Silva, the parents of late rights activist and Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco, attend a Mass on March 14, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the one-year anniversary of the politician's death in a drive-by shooting. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Family and colleagues paid tribute Thursday to the late Marielle Franco - an iconic LGBT politician, rights activist and vocal critic of police killings - on the one-year anniversary of her death in a drive-by shooting in this Brazilian metropolis.

The 38-year-old Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, were killed on the night of March 14, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro's downtown Estacio neighborhood after taking part in a political event.