Photo taken Nov. 14, 2018, of the home of the Sacopa family, descendents of African slaves surviving in one of the most sought-after residential districts of Rio de Janeiro, and who have long fought the real estate speculation that for years has tried to kick them out of their homes. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Photo taken Nov. 14, 2018, of Luiz Sacopa in the kitchen of his family, all descendents of African slaves surviving in one of the most sought-after residential districts of Rio de Janeiro, and who have long fought the real estate speculation that for years has tried to kick them out of their homes. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Photo taken Nov. 14, 2018, of the family of Luiz Sacopa, descendents of African slaves surviving in one of the most sought-after residential districts of Rio de Janeiro, and who have long fought the real estate speculation that for years has tried to kick them out of their homes. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Descendents of African slaves surviving in one of the most sought-after residential districts of Rio de Janeiro are fighting the real estate speculation that for years has tried to kick them out of their homes.

These are the inhabitants of Sacopa, located on one of the hills bordering Lake Rodrigo de Freitas in what has become the exclusive Lagoa neighborhood.