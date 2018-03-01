Schools are closed and a people on sleds enjoys having fun in the snow in Queens Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Mar.1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

An intense Arctic weather system that prompted the United Kingdom's meteorological agency to issue its highest alert levels for heavy snow and wind had let up just enough on Thursday for residents of Scotland's largest city Glasgow to enjoy the wintry scenes, as reported by epa images.

Central Scotland was issued a red alert on Wednesday as the so-called "beast from the east" bore down on the region overnight, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded amid warnings from the regional government for people to stay at home.