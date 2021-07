Fans sing while the US metal band Slipknot performs on stage during the Greenfield Open Air festival in Interlaken, Switzerland, 14 June 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER KLAUNZER

Joey Jordison of the US band Slipknot performs at the Rock on the Range Festival in Columbus, Ohio, USA, 16 May 2009 (reissued 27 July 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/STEVE C. MITCHELL

Joey Jordison, founding drummer of the American heavy metal band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, his family said.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th," his family in a statement.