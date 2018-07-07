The runners gather in the Cuesta de Santo Domingo before the start of the running of the bulls during the Festival of San Fermin 2018 in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

The medical services attend to an injured person in the Cuesta de Santo Domingo during the Festival of San Fermin 2018 in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

A brief shower that hit Pamplona just ahead of the first annual Sanfermines running of the bulls on Saturday meant thousands of revelers were slipping and sliding down the course as a herd of beasts thundered behind them, leaving at least one person gored and three others injured, one seriously.

The bulls from the Puerto de San Lorenzo ranch, a relative newcomer to the event, made their way down the 875-meter (just over half a mile) course in 2 minutes, 37 seconds, a speedy race whose end was delayed by two animals who straggled behind the rest, though they were not too distracted by the approximately 2,000 white-and-red clad “mozos” that surged around them.