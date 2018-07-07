A brief shower that hit Pamplona just ahead of the first annual Sanfermines running of the bulls on Saturday meant thousands of revelers were slipping and sliding down the course as a herd of beasts thundered behind them, leaving at least one person gored and three others injured, one seriously.
The bulls from the Puerto de San Lorenzo ranch, a relative newcomer to the event, made their way down the 875-meter (just over half a mile) course in 2 minutes, 37 seconds, a speedy race whose end was delayed by two animals who straggled behind the rest, though they were not too distracted by the approximately 2,000 white-and-red clad “mozos” that surged around them.