Photograph showing Carlo Petrini, founder of the Slow Food Movement, during a press conference at Danilovsly market in Moscow, Russia, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maxim Shipenkov

The founder of the Slow Food Movement on Monday praised the diversity of Russian cuisine and called for preserving its culinary wealth and resisting fast food.

"I am happy to be in a market," Carlo Petrini said during a press conference at Moscow's Danilovski market. "In order to get acquainted with a country, one has to visit a market and know what people eat. I have seen an incedible wealth and variety here."