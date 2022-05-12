Photo provided by Diego Cisneros, coauthor of the most complete global study of reptiles, showing a lizard on a rock in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/ Diego Cisneros /

Photo provided by Diego Cisneros, coauthor of the most complete global study of reptiles, of the head of a reptile in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/ Diego Cisneros

Small reptiles in Latin America are facing threats from urbanization and mining in areas with little or no environmental protection, according to what Diego Cisneros, the co-author of the most complete global study on reptiles, told EFE in Quito on Wednesday.

A professor and researcher with the Universidad San Francisco de Quito (USFQ) and the National Biodiversity Institute of Ecuador (Inabio), Cisneros said that despite the fact that research recently published in Nature magazine suggested that conservation strategies for other vertebrates also benefited reptiles, that's not the case "for all of them."